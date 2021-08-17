Vaani Kapoor proud on ‘fulfilling father’s wish’ by sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vaani Kapoor proud on ‘fulfilling father’s wish’ by sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar

Actress Vaani Kapoor revealed how she fulfilled her father’s wishes by working with Akshay Kumar as he seemed to be his huge fan.



The duo will be starring together in the film Bell Bottom.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Vaani Kapoor said, “The character does have a surprise element which is not there in the trailer. She is very different from Tara of ‘Shuddh Desi Romance' or Shyra of ‘Befikre'. Besides, it was interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar, he is a big megastar. There are certain stars who are loved by the masses and to share screen space with them is a huge boost for an actor because you also get to connect with his audience. And my father is a huge fan of his, it is literally like I have fulfilled his wish. There will be certain films that will not be driven by your character."

Vaani Kapoor paved her own way for success in her career as she believed in picking the best when it came your way.