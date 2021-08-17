Richa Chadha touches upon harsh reality of ‘imaginary’ Bollywood: ‘Must reform faster’ Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Richa Chadha touches upon harsh reality of ‘imaginary’ Bollywood: ‘Must reform faster’

Actress Richa Chadha revealed the dark-side of Bollywood as struggling actors were forced to take up things which were more harmful for them than good in an Instagram post.



Richa who was known to be upfront and expressive described the experience of how she was fooled many a time due to her innocence and was misled.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, "'Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive.”

She continued writing, "Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression.’”

In what sounded like a warning, Richa ended her post, "Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee.”



