Sidharth Malhotra shares early morning routine before heading out to work Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021

Actor Sidharth Malhotra spotted getting back to work mode as he took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a Tuesday morning refresher and revealed the first thing he does on waking up.



It seemed that Sidharth looked forward to a bright day at work.

The Ek Villain actor posted a picture of the stunning morning view surrounded by thickly shaded trees as they stood tall outside his window. He captioned it by writing, "#Workmode.”





In another picture Sidharth shared a picture of a glass of water which showcased that the first thing he does is ‘hydrate.’





He captioned it, 'I woke up like this' as he clicked an early morning selfie and captioned it, "#MorningHair."





The star is featured in his latest film SherShaah alongside Kiara Advani.