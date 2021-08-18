Sharat Saxena credits Salman Khan for boosting his career in Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | August 18, 2021 Share

Sharat Saxena credits Salman Khan for boosting his career in Bollywood

Recently, Bollywood actor Sharat Saxena appeared in an interview and commented on his old statement about Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Saxena had said, “Salim saab made my career and now Salman did the same with my daughter.”

The actor explained what he meant by the statement, he shared, “Bilkul sach baat hai yeh (this is true) Salim-Javed gave me small roles in many films. In Kala Patthar, they gave me a bigger role. That gave me a certain position in the film industry as these were big films.”

He added, “Then Salman grew up and we both acted in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge (2002). This was the first time that we worked together. I played his foster father in that film and in a scene, I had to confess to him that he is not my son. That scene turned out to be so beautiful that Salman told me that he’ll always look after me. From thereon, whenever he would make films, humko bulaava aa jaata tha (I get an invitation) I have been very grateful to Salman Khan and his family.”