Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal engaged secretly? Actress' team clears the rumors Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 19, 2021

The news of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s secret engagement took the internet by storm on Wednesday.

The rumors about the actors getting engaged said that ‘VicKat’ have taken their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings in a secret Roka ceremony.

The Dhoom actress and her boyfriend became a top trend on social media shortly after rumors of their secret engagement surfaced, sending the fans into a tizzy.

Fans went gaga and started congratulating the couple on social media. While everyone was waiting for an official confirmation about the news from the new couple of the town, the Ek Tha Tiger actress’ team has refuted the engagement rumors.

According to Kat’s team, "There has been no Roka ceremony.” The clarification came hours after Vicky and Katrina’s ardent fans filled internet with their reactions.

“There has been no roka ceremony. Katrina is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon”, the spokesperson of diva told a news portal.

Katrina and Vicky were last seen together at the special screening of film Shershah. The two are rumored to be dating after they first met on the sets of a talk show, however, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.