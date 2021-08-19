Rhea Chakraborty imparts wisdom in latest IG story: ‘Love conquers all’ Zainab Nasir | August 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Rhea Chakraborty imparts wisdom in latest IG story: ‘Love conquers all’

Rhea Chakraborty shared words of wisdom as she urged her fans to always adopt the path of love and to hold on to human values.



She convinced her fans to find love and compassion.

Taking to her Instagram stories Rhea wrote, “We live in the kalyug’, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It’s the only way to live through these dark times. So, hold on tight to your families and loved ones. Because love truly conquers all.”





Rhea has always kept her fans uplifted through her great words on social media.

On the work front, Rhea would be starring in a directorial named Chehre slated to hit the theatres on August 27.