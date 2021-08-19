‘I worry for the women and children of Afghanistan’: Tisca Chopra Zainab Nasir | August 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra voiced her opinions about the present situation in Afghanistan in a recent interview as she had lived her entire life in Kabul.



Tisca revealed that she was ‘heartbroken’ to even imagine the suffering faced by Afghan citizens.

In an interview with ETimes, Tisca said, “I worry for the women and children of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime because the freedom to work, education... all that might no longer exist. So many women fought so hard for years for progress, for their basic rights, and all that might just disappear, which is heartbreaking. From what we all have been seeing on the Internet, and whatever I have been reading and watching about Afghanistan, everything is disturbing.”

She added, “My whole childhood is connected to that land. I can understand the sense of betrayal that the Afghanis might be feeling. What are they going to do? The images of people hanging to the wheels of the aircraft that was leaving, falling to their death, were heartbreaking. For them, death was better than living in that country. To see such images, to think about what those people must be going through is disturbing. It is the land of utmost beauty and utmost turmoil.”

Tisca concluded by saying, “Women of Afghanistan have fought over the years to claim their basic rights.”