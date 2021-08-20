Suhana Khan shares sun-kissed pictures from Portugal vacay Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share





Suhana Khan shares sun-kissed pictures from Portugal vacay

Actress Suhana Khan shared a sneak peek from her trip to Portugal on social media as she posed under the golden soaked sun rays.



Suhana was clad in a plain black dress with black heels as she clicked pictures by the lakeside.

Taking to her Instagram, Suhana posted a bunch of pictures from her travels and had been often spotted vacationing in different parts of the world.

Suhana is the daughter of famed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and fashion designer Gauri Khan. She is presently studying film from Tisch school of Arts in NewYork.

The young girl’s previous post consisted of mug-shots displaying her different expressions.

The mother and daughter are often seen posing together on their frequent trips together.







