Vaani Kapoor is elated with 'Bell Bottom' theatrical release: 'Very courageous step'

Indian actor Vaani Kapoor is celebrating the theatrical release of Bell Bottom.

Vaani's action thriller alongside Akshay Kumar has not only won the hearts with powerful storyline, but has also become the only major movie that has been released in cinema post second wave of COVID-19.

“I am feeling very good about the fact that it brings some sense of normalcy," Vaani tells a media outlet. "We know how it was two years ago. Now again we will see people going to theatres and watching films together with their friends and family,” she says.



Speaking of the movie, Vaani revealed that Bell Bottom offers a supreme cinema experience.

“It is made for a theatrical experience and the producers took a call to wait and now release it in cinemas. I think it is a very courageous step and everyone should be able to go and watch the films and enjoy it,” she adds.



Vaani also confessed that she initially feared shooting abroad amid pandemic, but the filmmakers, cast and crew were very serious about following the COVID-19 protocols.

“There was a level of paranoia that we all were feeling. For BellBottom, you were travelling out of country , and you would wonder that if you got sick how would you come back or what would have to be done, etc. But I think it was a great shooting experience and all protocols were maintained. I am happy that it went well and we all came back safely,” she muses.

