Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani send special apology for celebrities not invited to wedding Web Desk | August 20, 2021

Indian actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor has sent a special card to all those Bollywood celebrities, who were not invited to her wedding.

The card, which reads an apology from Rhea and husband Karan Boolani, details reason why the couple could not welcome many people to the wedding.

A glimpse of the card was shared on her Instagram Stories by Ayesha Shroff, Jackie Shroff's wife.

"Elated to announce that on 14.08.21, Karan and Rhea were married in a small ceremony at home," read the card. "The circumstances of our time prevented us from having many of our loved ones with us. We deeply missed having you all there but you were in our hearts. As Rhea and Karan start their new life together, we ask for only your blessings and love for their journey forward. We hope to celebrate with you all soon as the world returns to normal.”



The card was also signed Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and their dog, Russell.

Take a look: