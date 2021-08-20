Here’s why Deepika Padukone has been dropped from ‘Baiju Bawra’ Sakina Mehdi | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is not part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Baiju Bawra anymore because she demanded equal pay as husband Ranveer Singh.

According to a source, Padukone asked for Rs. 20-25 crore for SLB’s venture. The insider revealed, “Deepika Padukone has been on a career high, with multiple hits under her belt, it is obvious that she would hike her fee. For Baiju Bawra, the buzz is that Padukone wanted to be paid a similar fee as that of the male lead, who incidentally is Ranveer Singh.”

The insider added, “Deepika had quoted approximately Rs. 20-25 cr. for the venture. However, given the budget and scale of the film it was highly unlikely that she would get remuneration in that range. This was one of the reasons she decide to opt out of the venture.”