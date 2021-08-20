Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of baby Jeh's naptime from Maldives vacay Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of baby Jeh's naptime from Maldives vacay

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has added another adorable snap to her Maldives vacation album. This time, the stunning star can be seen with her new born baby Jeh in the shared picture and left her fans in awe.

The Ki & Ka actress, who is currently enjoying a family trip to the land of beautiful beaches with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan to celebrate the 51st birthday of Saif.

Taking to her Instagram, the Good Newwz actress has been sharing glimpse of their beautiful family moments with her fans. On Friday, she shared the picture, in which she can be seen donning the black outfit and a pair of sunglasses. Little Jeh could be seen wearing a onesie.

His face was covered as he napped on mom Kareena’s shoulder. She shared the picture with a sticker that read, "Lights, camera, naptime."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby in February 2021. On Saif’s 51st birthday, Kareena delighted her millions of fans with a perfect family photo from the Maldives to wish the husband a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want".





On the work front, the Udta Punjab actress will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.