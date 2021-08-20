Vaani Kapoor on taking long gaps between films: ‘it’s a huge risk’ Sakina Mehdi | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor who made her acting debut with 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance appeared in an interview and opened up about the pace she has set for herself in the film industry.

Kapoor also starred in recently released film BellBottom alongside Akshay Kumar in which she plays role of his wife. She talked about choosing to do handful of films, she said, “I follow my gut instinct, stick to it and never regret my decisions. During a lull phase between Befikre and War, it wasn’t like I wasn’t offered projects. It was just that I wasn’t content with those and so I chose not to do them.”

She added, “I would rather sit at home than do something that takes me five steps back in my career. I would prefer to wait it out and pick up a project that satisfies me as an actor.”

The actress was asked about taking long gaps between movies to which she responded, “That is a huge risk I am taking. It is not easy because that way you make less money. Plus, I am not privileged. I am an outsider and I have to provide for myself.”

The 32-year-old further added, “My team members, folks from the industry, or friends often make me aware of the out-of-sight-out-of-mind situation. They ask me to do movies in bulk for survival, but that is not what I am looking for. In terms of my personal life, you don’t hear much about it is, because I am a very private person and an introvert. I like my space. Even at work, I barely talk to anybody. I am such a quiet person that either I come across as arrogant or a snob.”