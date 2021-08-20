Scriptwriter sends legal notice to Randeep Hooda for false promises Sakina Mehdi | August 20, 2021 Share

Recently, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was sent a Rs. 10 crore legal notice by scriptwriter Priya Sharma because he allegedly failed to fulfill his promises and kept postponing the work. Moreover, the former even threatened her.

As per reports, Sharma said that Hooda and his teammates took her songs and scripts written by her and assured her that they will work with her. However, they kept delaying the work and threatened her when she asked for her own scripts.

However, now Priyas has slapped Hooda with Rs.10 crore legal notice which she sent through her lawyer.