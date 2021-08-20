Karan Johar narrates an embarrassing past incident Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Karan Johar narrates an embarrassing past incident

Karan Johar related a hilarious incident from the past about an encounter on the streets of the UK which he related on Facebook Live.



The filmmaker narrated the whole story to actress Alia Bhatt that he once thought that Indian tourists in the UK wanted to click a picture with him but he turned out to be wrong.

Karan laughed and said, "Oh my God, it was so sad. I feel so stupid at this story, but I want to tell you. I was rushing to my hotel to catch a flight... I was rushing with my shopping bags, because mothers always ask you to buy things last minute, so I bought everything. And I could see this couple, looking at me from a distance, very excited, jumping on their feet. And I was like, 'Oh no, now they're going to bother me, and I'll have to be nice, because they're elderly people, and I have to put my bags down and click a photo,' all this is running through my head.”

He added, "So by the time I reach them, I'm like, 'yes, ma'am, very quickly'. So they very quickly gave me their camera and posed. And I realised they had no idea who I was. They wanted a familiar Indian face to click their photograph. It was, what you call, KLPD."

“I clicked that photograph in shock and I wondered if they would recognize me, but they just thanked me and walked off.”