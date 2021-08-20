Ananya Panday shares glimpses from her vanity van: Watch video Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Ananya Panday treated fans with a tour of her vanity van as she shared a video on Instagram.

Ananya had reached a milestone of 20 million followers on IG.

In the video, the Student of the Year 2 actress flaunted all corners of her vanity where she opened up on her preferences regarding whether she likes coffee or tea, working out or sleeping and more.

For those unversed, her vanity had a simple look to it which consisted of a small bed in a corner with black lights on the ceiling covered with a wooden framework.

A TV and an air conditioner along with wooden floors added to the beauty of the place.

She was seen clad in a white sweatshirt and shorts, and captioned the video saying, “20 million loveysss. You guys make me so happpppy. Thank u for all the love always.”

Ananya also revealed in the video how she was trolled and labelled as a ‘Struggling Didi.’

On the work front, Ananya will feature in Liger.







