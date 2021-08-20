Arjun Kapoor shares his pain: ‘My parents separated and I took solace in food’ Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up on the impact the separation of his parents had on his health and mental wellbeing in a recent interview.



Arjun gained extreme weight when young over one summer.

The actor is the son of famed producer Boney Kapoor and first ex-wife Mona Shourie who separated in 1996 when Arjun was just 11 years of age.

In a chat with India Today, Arjun said, “I remember being okay with my size. I was fine, not conscious. But it happened in one summer. My parents separated and I took solace in food. That changed my life. It was my way of hiding and eating, trying to find happiness between sadness.”

In an episode of The Anupam Kher Show, Arjun revealed, “Kids used to tease me at school about my parent’s separation and I stopped going there. I would just sit at home and eat while my mother, who was also struggling, asked other to let me live the way I wanted to.”

He further said, "I was a 140 kgs. When Salman Bhai (Salman Khan, actor) encouraged me that I can be an actor, he told me 'Main tumhare andar se ek insaan nikaluga (I will take an entire man out of you).”

The Half Girlfriend star concluded, “I just started living with Salman. Everyone is busy but if you love yourself, you have to take time out for yourself, you have to be patient. This is a lifestyle. I cannot workout for three months and say 'I've lost weight now I can do anything'. That's a decision I took that I won't give up. There will be bad days like when I would be watching TV and Hrithik Roshan would be dancing with his six pack abs and I sitting here with my tond (belly) hanging out. 'Ye toh nahi hone wala mujhse (I can't do this).”