Sunny Leone showers love on newborn niece Leia in latest post Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share

Sunny Leone showers love on newborn niece Leia in latest post

Sunny Leone shared a glimpse of her new born niece as she posted pictures on her IG handle.



The newborn is the daughter of Sunny Leone’s brother Sundeep Vohra and wife Karishma Naidu. They named the baby Leia.

In the picture, Sunny was spotted wearing a white shirt with black stripes sitting with her brother holding her beloved niece.

She captioned the post saying, "I can proudly say witnessing the birth of baby Leia Kaur was a life changing experience. Only God decides when life begins and I watched it happen in front of my eyes because of my brother chefsundeep and my sil karishma_htx I am so proud of them and all they have accomplished and I know they are going to be the most amazing parents! I love you both so so much!!"

Earlier the same month, the mother had also shared a picture of Leia from the hospital as she gave birth to her.

On the other hand, Sunny Leone has 3 kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher.







