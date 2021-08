Arjun Kapoor's Saturday morning features beautiful Malaika: See Photo Web Desk | August 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Arjun Kapoor's Saturday morning features beautiful Malaika: See Photo

Arjun Kapoor is having his best Saturday morning alongside beau Malaika Arora.

The Ishaqzaade actor turned to his Instagram Story over the weekend and shared a monochrome photo of Malaika as she enjoyed her breakfast.

Malaika later reposted the same story with a heart emoticon.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating over a year now. The duo is also rumored to be engaged privately.