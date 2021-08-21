‘Shershaah’ is an emotional film for Dimple Cheema: Kiara Advani Sakina Mehdi | August 21, 2021 Share

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani appeared in an interview and talked about her recently released film Shershaah which has been receiving appreciation and love from the critics and audience.

Advani shared, “Even at a script level, we knew this film had the potential to move people. But the response has surpassed our expectations.”

The actor played role of Captain Vikran Batra’s love interest Dimple Cheema, she said, “I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people.”

Moreover, the movie’s post credits revealed that Cheema chose not to marry after Kargil War hero’s death. Advani said, “I believe in that kind of eternal love. I have seen examples of that in my parents, and now, in Dimple’s love story. It is aspirational for a generation like ours, which is more fast-paced.”