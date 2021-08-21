Hira Mani stuns fans with her drop dead gorgeous snaps in black dress Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 21, 2021 Share

Hira Mani stuns fans with her drop dead gorgeous snaps in black dress

Leading Pakistani actress and model Hira Mani has become one of the most popular TV actresses in the country. With her outstanding acting skills and charming personality, the Do Bol actress has gained massive popularity on social networking platforms as well.

With her cheerful personality, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed star always treats her fans with her adorable shoots and pictures.

Recently, the Kashf actress took to Instagram and shared multiple snaps of herself donning a gorgeous black dress. In the pictures, Hira, 32, can be seen rocking a black firefly dress stitched with crepe and silk satin with drop earrings and gold hoops.

Her latest pictures left her fans and followers stunned as she carried the style with pure grace. Take a look at her pictures.

The actress is currently winning the praise for her performance in drama serial Yun Toh Pyar Hai Bohat opposite actor Affan Waheed.