Priyanka Chopra posts no-makeup selfie, Nick Jonas outpours his love for her

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress her millions of fans across the globe with her positive energy and her flawless beautiful pictures.

On Saturday, the White Tiger actress gave a glimpse of her no-makeup, no-filter look to her Instagram fans. PeeCee shared a sunkissed selfie in which she look super gorgeous. While the post garnered love and praise from her fans and followers, her husband, US popular singer Nick Jonas couldn’t hold his love for his wife.





In the picture, the Sky Is Pink actress can be seen wearing a white tank top, with her hair tied back. She smiled as she posed outdoors. She captioned the picture, "That fresh faced feeling. #moisturized" followed by a red heart emoticon. Reacting to the picture, the Jealous singer dropped a series of red heart emoticon.

Currently, while Priyanka is shooting in the UK, Nick is in the US, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their scheduled concert Remember This Tour.

Ahead of their concert tour, the Quantico star sent a sweet treat for the Jonas Brothers. Taking to Instagram Stories, Nick shared a picture of a cake with a photo of the Jonas Brothers printed on it. He captioned the post, "Thanks priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here."

On the work front, apart from Citadel, Priyanka will also feature in Text For You, which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and the recently-announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.