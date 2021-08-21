Akshay Kumar shares details on ‘BellBottom’: ‘It takes us back to 1980’s era’ Sakina Mehdi | August 21, 2021 Share

'Akshay Kumar shares details on ‘BellBottom’: ‘It takes us back to 1980’s era

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sat down for an interview and talked about his recently released film BellBottom.

Kumar shared, “BellBottom is a story based on true events. It’s an original screenplay, set in 1984, inspired by true events, which made it extremely exciting for me. It thus takes us back to the 1980’s, an era infamous for several heinous airplane hijackings in India, with a focus on one such hijack. “BellBottom” is a code name for the RAW agent I play.”

The 53-year-old went on, “He expertly sees through the plan and revokes the hijack by a callous gang and begins India’s first covert operation. When you get to know an extraordinary incident actually took place, the intrigue and thrill increases tenfold.”

The Laxmii actor then revealed how it was decided that the film’s shooting will take place in UK, “It was actually a very spontaneous decision. Vashu-ji, who shuffles between the UK and India, was in the UK at the time and I still remember I was talking to him over the phone. It had been probably a month-and-a-half since we were in lockdown and the restlessness had started to set in.”

He added, “It was probably the longest time I’d gone without facing the camera. And just like that, I suggested to him about shooting abroad in a bio-bubble and, I kid you not, within 30 seconds he said, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ There were restrictions to film in so many countries worldwide, including in India and the UK, but the UK had relaxed some of them, which became a viable option for our film.”