Salman Khan spotted in mysterious outfit on sets of Tiger 3 Web Desk | August 22, 2021

Salman Khan is spotted in a new avatar in Russia.

The actor, who jetted off from India to shoot sequences for his film Tiger 3, was spotted in an orange long beard and similar color hair on the sets of the movie.

Also spotted with Salman, was his nephew, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan.







Leading lady Katrina Kaif, who left for Russia alongside Salman this week, was missing from the sets of the movie.

Portions of Tiger 3 were filmed at Yash Raj Studios earlier this year.