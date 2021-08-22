Saif Ali Khan did not want sister Soha to marry before 40: Here's Why Web Desk | August 22, 2021 Share

Saif Ali Khan always advised younger sister Soha Ali Khan to get married after reaching 40.

Speaking with a leading daily in 2013, Soha touched on the different opinions her family members hold about her marriage.

"My mother tells me every day I should get married and if I would have gone by her way then by now I should have had 20 children. She tells me all the time 'get married, get married' but now she has resigned, she is tired, fed up of telling and is like 'do whatever you want'."

Saif, however, told Soha that it is wise to marry after a person hits 40.

"He says marriage is very serious commitment and you are genuinely not ready for it until you are 40. He advised me to do it. When my mother called him and told him to talk to us why we are not getting married this is what he told her," she said.

Soha eventually married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple welcomed daughter Inaaya in 2017.