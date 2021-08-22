Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal once opened up on not having successful Bollywood career Sakina Mehdi | August 22, 2021 Share

In 2015, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed that producers stopped offering him work after his first two movies flopped.

Khan starred in 1994 film Madhosh and 2000 film Mela but both of them were a flop. He had shared, “After Mela didn't do well, I was not getting good offers -- offers that an actor wants, to work with a big banner, with a good director. Unfortunately, Madhosh, my first film also did not do well at the box office. And secondly, Mela came, which was a very big film at that time, even that didn't do well, so naturally, my market value as an actor came down."

He added, "So then I went to a lot of producers, searching for work, asking them for work. Because in Mela, I had got some recognition as an actor. So I went out to producers and didn't get work. So after six months I realized I would not get any big banners that I wished to work with. So then I chose to do some small films.”

He further added, “Some of them released and made some profit, which is good, but some films stopped, because of some mishap... So then work only stopped coming, because the market thought that none of my films are getting made or being released. So I had to face all that. Then I turned to TV, I did a serial called Aandhi. Then, because my films didn't release, I decided I didn't want to do any smaller films. I stopped working, as an actor. I just gave up as an actor."