Kabir Khan reveals he once interviewed Taliban members: ‘it haunts me’ Sakina Mehdi | August 22, 2021 Share

Indian film director Kabir Khan appeared in an interview with a publication and recalled interviewing Taliban members in 2001.

Khan stated, “All of this is bizarre that after 20 years an organization like the Taliban can come back. It makes me remember one little incident from my documentary, where we were interviewing some of the Taliban members in 2001 post the 9/11 incident.”

He went on, “And one senior Taliban member just looked straight into my camera, said, ‘You think we are gone, we will be back’. The confidence with which he said at that time sent chills down my spine. And now, when I remember that statement, it haunts me.”