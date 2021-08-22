Zoya Akhtar wishes Raksha Bandhan to her brother Farhan Akhtar with sweet throwback pic Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 22, 2021 Share

Celebrating the sibling bond with sweet and lovely festival of Raksha Bandhan, several Bollywood stars and celebrities took to their social media accounts and set major siblings goals with their love-filled posts.

Marking the lovely day with her near and dear one, prominent filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram on early Sunday morning and wished her brother, actor, director and musician Farhan Akhtar a happy Raksha Bandhan.

The Gully Boy director shared an adorable memory with a blurry, throwback photo in which the siblings can be seen donning black.





Sharing the picture, the Zindagi Naa Milegai Dobara director called her younger brother her 'forever person.' She captioned the photo, "Farhan & Me #happyrakshabandhan #brotherandsister #unbreakable #foreverperson (heart emoji) faroutakhtar."

Zoya's fans and followers were quick to drop love and heart emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Zoya, who is working on several projects like Made In Heaven 2, a gangster drama, she is also set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in the Netflix show which will be based on Archie comics.

While for Farhan, who was last seen in film Toofan, he will be directing his upcoming project titled, Jee Le Zara, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.