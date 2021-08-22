Farah Khan is all praises for Rakhi Sawant: ‘I love her’ Sakina Mehdi | August 22, 2021 Share

During Saturday’s episode of Zee Comedy Show, Indian dancer Rakhi Sawant opened up about her days of struggle and credited director Farah Khan for her success in the industry.

Sawant revealed, “I have truly faced a lot of struggle in my life. In fact, at the start of my career, I used to audition for anything and everything that I heard about. There was a time when even though I was not called for a particular audition, I would enter their office and request them to take my audition. My mother had told me that there would be a lot of struggle, but one day I could be like Helen, Madhuri Dixit or Sridevi.”

She went on, “I used to give my best and to look slim and fit, I used to have only one bowl of dal every day. However, things weren’t looking so great. But one fine day, I got a call from Farah Madam’s office, and they called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies' office and things changed from there. As soon as I kept the phone, I lost consciousness. My mother gave me another bowl of dal and that’s when I got into my senses and started preparing for my audition.”

The model added, “I was told that I would have to look glamorous as the character was such. But in the chawl that I was staying at; you couldn’t step out in such clothes. So, I asked my mother what should I do? She gave me a set of curtains, which I wrapped around my glamorous clothes and went for the audition.”

She further added, “As soon as Farah ji saw me in that get-up, she was stunned. She asked me what I was wearing and asked me if I had got the brief about the glamorous look. I told her yes and mentioned that she’ll see her character in me as soon as the cameras roll. She had faith in me, I guess, and so she told her team to roll the cameras and as soon as they started, I removed the curtains, they love my audition and immediately offered me the film. I truly am the discovery of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and I am really thankful to both of them.”

Khan responded, “I have given two megastars to the industry, one is Deepika Padukone, and the other is Rakhi Sawant. Both of them are great actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hard-working, well-behaved, and respectful girl on the sets of Main Hoon Na and I love her for that.”