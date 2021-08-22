Agha Ali touches upon rampant PDA trend on photo sharing apps Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share

Agha Ali touches upon rampant PDA trend on photo sharing apps

Actor Agha Ali opened up on the PDA filled picture trends of couple’s nowadays in an interview.



Agha Ali tied the knot with actress Hina Altaf after his breakup.

In a chat with Urdu News, Agha Ali said, “We call personal life personal and professional life professional for a reason. I don’t like taking pictures with my wife in any corner of my house and then sharing it on social media because I believe that the life inside my house is my life and it should be limited to my wife only.”

He added, “It isn’t like we don’t share any pictures on social media we share pictures from Eid on social media because we are public figures. While those celebrities who shared their pictures every time on social media probably bring them happiness. Actually, when people don’t get public attention from their work they do such things to get public attention.”

Agha Ali received huge criticism over his statement. He was labeled as ‘Judgemental’ by many.