Elena Fernandes addresses her weakness of Hindi diction Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021

Elena Ferandes opened up on how Hindi language has been her weakness being half Indian and half South American however she reassured everyone that she was working at it.



Elena was brought up in the UK and that explained the reason for the weakness in her language.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Elena said, “My Hindi will always be a work in progress, but I feel that I have definitely improved. However, I will let the public be the judge of it. My understanding has definitely improved and I consistently make effort to really work on my Hindi and improve.”

On the work front, Elena made her acting debut with films such as Kapoor and Sons, Housefull, Badla and Laxmi.