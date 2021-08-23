Sara Ali Khan hilariously irritates brother Ibrahim with Knock Knock jokes in new video Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 23, 2021 Share

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan never fails to win over the hearts of her fans and followers with her adorable and cute videos in which she can be seen teasing her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with her hilarious Knock-Knock jokes.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the stunning sibling duo, who often share their adorable moments with fans on social media, once again shared a glimpse of their sweet sibling bond in a latest video.

Taking to the Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star shared a hilarious video in which she asked two questions to Ibrahim as he looked irritated.

In the video, Sara began with the signature words, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asked, "Who's there?" She replied, "Wooden shoe". He then asked, "Wooden shoe, who?" Sara said, "Wouldn't you want to know?", and burst out laughing.

Immediately following this was another joke. Sara began, "Knock-knock?" Ibrahim asked, "Who's there?" She said, "Alex." Ibrahim wanted to know, "Alex, who?" She finally said, "I'll explain when you open the door."





She immediately received a shut up call from Ibrahim as the former teased him hilariously while recording a video. The Simmba actress posted the video to wish Ibrahim, ‘Happy Rakhi.’

She shared the video and captioned it as, “Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. Time to meet the annoying daughter. My jokes embarrass you, full slaughter.”

“But I promise to love you and give you water,” she added. Later in the video, Ibrahim can also be seen urging Sara not to post the video on social media.

The endearing video has won the hearts of the fans. Commenting on the post, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi dropped heart emoticons.