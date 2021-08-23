Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in red Chanel top paired with faux leggings Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 23, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has set the internet on fire after she shared some stunning pictures in red attire, paired with black pants.

The Tamasha actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in crimson red top with a high neck and puffed sleeves. Flaunting her well-toned figure, she wore black leather skin-fitting pants and high heels.





Her golden long earrings and stylish bun complemented her overall stunning look. Posing for the camera, the Ram Leela starlet simply captioned the picture with a red lipstick kiss-mark emoticon and left her fans and followers in awe with her beauty.

The Piku actress was seen stepping out for lunch with her husband Ranveer Singh and family to celebrate her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani’s birthday.





On the work front, the Padmavat actress, being one of the busiest actors in B Town! has got some very interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen pairing up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time on screen.

Moreover, Deepika has completed her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas. She is shooting for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika also will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.