Priyanka Chopra celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddharth after 5 years

Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 23, 2021

Globally popular star Priyanka Chopra-Jonas celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Siddharth Chopra in London for the first time in five years.

The White Tiger actress, who is stationed in UK since last year for her upcoming project, took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother siddharthchopra89” followed by a heart emoticon.

PeeCee went on to say, “Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too - Love, Mimi.” In one of the shared pictures, the Sky Is Pink actress is seen tying a rakhi on Siddharth's wrist.





Their mother, Dr Madhu Chopra can also be seen in the third photo of the series. In the pictures, the Quantico actress can be seen wearing a black and white dress while Siddharth wore a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. Priyanka’s mum Madhu Chopra wore a black dress in the photos.

On the work front, Priyanka, who has been in London since last year for the shooting of her upcoming series Citadel, has completed filming for her romantic movie Text For You with Sam Hueghan.