Kartik Aaryan resumes shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' shares BTS picture with Tabu Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 23, 2021

Bollywood heartthrob and talented actor Kartik Aaryan has announced that he has finally resumed the shooting of the most-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Sunday.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor posted a behind-the-scenes- picture with his co-star Tabu from the sets of the upcoming horror-comedy film on Instagram.

Sharing the picture with his fans and followers, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote in the caption, "Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." The picture showed Kartik and Tabu posing against, what appeared to be, a fancy door or wall.





Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan 2007 starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa and also stars Kiara Advani. The film had begun shooting in Lucknow last year when things came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the film's shoot had to be stopped in March when Kartik tested positive for Covid 19. In the early days of the shoot, Tabu had joined the cast of the film but had brought her own bio bubble to the sets. Before contracting covid-19, Kartik had shared a picture of that too.





He had written, "Welcome back tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 kiaraaliaadvani aneesbazmee muradkhetani."

The upcoming sequel is directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.