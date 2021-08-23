Sonu Sood reacts to eccentric demands from fans Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021 Share

Sonu Sood reacted to unexpected and unusual demands from fans where one wanted a whopping amount of INR 1 crore while another wanted a role in his next film.



Lately, Sonu had been actively taking part in a Covid relief fund and also interacted with fans on social media.

Taking to twitter, Sonu responded to requests SonuSood Sir Mujhe Aapke Next Film Koi Role Denge Kya (will you give me a role in your next film). Kisi ki madad karne se bada koi role nahi. Woh role kar le, tere se bada hero koi nahi (There is no role bigger than helping someone. If you play that role, there is no bigger hero than you).”

Another user asked, “The actor’s hilarious response was, “Bas ₹1 crore? Thode zyada hi maang leta (Just ₹1 crore? You could have asked for more).”

Sonu Sood also has been helping in the promotion of small businesses. His fans appreciated his efforts and showed their love by showering gifts on him on his birthday.



