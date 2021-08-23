Palak Tiwari ready to work in glam of Bollywood Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021 Share

Actress Palak Tiwari stressed on giving her best at work and doesn’t mind being compared to her mother.



Palak is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Palak said, “TV could have been relatively easier for me and I am grateful to this medium as everything I have in life is due to this medium. Also, I know I could have not done it as good as my mother so that would have been a bigger disappointment. I know people will always compare me to her…but then it’s fine! In fact, I don’t want to be as good as her! I am okay that she is billion times better than me. I just want to be the best that I can be!”

“I was never supposed to make a debut with a TV show. My mom has a great legacy so there was this sense of nervousness that whether I will be able to stand up to that. However, movies are a place where my mom can’t really help me much as she can do on TV so I thought this is one arena where I can do things of my own. I love the magic of telling a story in two hours and how one gets madly in love with these characters.”