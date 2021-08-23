‘Ek Dua’: Avinash Mukherjee displays his writing skills Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021 Share

‘Ek Dua’: Avinash Mukherjee displays his writing skills





Actor turned writer Avinash Mukherjee expressed interest in acting and directing apart from taking writing to a professional level.

Avinash made his writing debut with Esha Deol’s starrer short film Ek Dua.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Avinash said, “I was discussing the story idea with my friend- director Ram Kamal Mukherjee as I wanted to make something on the subject and he instantly agreed to direct. Things rolled on and soon, Esha Deol came on board.”

He added, “It’s a new thing for me and I enjoyed it. It was for the love of cinema. I feel, an actor should be an all-rounder and should have basic understanding about what goes behind making a film. Just like a director knows everything from acting, lighting to camera angle etc., similarly, an actor should also know a bit of storytelling, character arcs, camera angle, producing and marketing.”

He signed off by saying, “It’s basically not about writing, acting or direction. It’s about telling a beautiful story to your audiences. In Ek Dua, I did not have any part to play as an actor as the story did not demand it. In the future when I make films, I would love to direct and act in one of my scripts.”