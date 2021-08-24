Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 42 years of Kaala Patthar, says his first job was mining coal Web Desk | August 24, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 42 years of Kaala Patthar, says his first job was mining coal

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is recalling his first job working in mines at famous film Kaala Patthar turns 42.

Turning to this Instagram on Tuesday, Bollywood's Big B walked down the memory lane and shared his own experience of working as a miner.

"42 years of Kaala Patthar .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company, my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol ..."







Kaala Pattha was released in 1979. The movie also starred former Indian Navy Captain Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Rakhee, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Prem Chopra among others.

