'I am so fond of Kareena, She is very patient,' says Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor's mother-in-law and former actress Sharmila Tagore is all praises for the actor.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sharmila revealed that Kareena's presence really calms her.

"I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo (do it faster), but not Kareena," she said. Kareena is married to Sharmila's son, Saif Ali Khan.



Sharmila continued, “She is very patient and I love that about Kareena. Her presence calms me. She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’.”



Kareena Kapoor also praised her mother-in-law's constant support in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.