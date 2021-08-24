Ranveer Singh dances for Deepika Padukone on mother birthday: Watch Video Eleen Bukhari | August 24, 2021 Share

Ranveer Singh is dancing for his lady love Deepika Padukone amid his mother's birthday party.

The bash, which was hosted by the Bhavnanis on Sunday, invited close family and friends to celebrate Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani.

In the viral videos from the party, the Padmavat actor is seen shaking a leg to his famous song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi for wife Deepika Padukone.





In another video, Ranveer is spotted dancing on Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan's film, with his mother. In the clips, Ranveer is seen wearing a white vest and a pair of ripped jeans.







