Malaika Arora on colorism in modelling industry: 'women should flaunt their skin tone' Sakina Mehdi | August 24, 2021

Indian model Malaika Arora sat down for an interview with a publication and shed light on industry’s obsession with fair skin.

The model-turned-actor said, “We have encouraged the girls to be who they are and speak their mind. This time, we have women from worlds that can’t be farther apart—from a trans woman to a cop, to a girl who hails from a patriarchal home and never left the city. We have married women too. We tell the women not to be clones of each other."

She went on, “Aping someone is natural instinct, but what makes you stand out is when you can be your own self."

Arora added, “The idea that white is superior is ingrained in people’s psyche, and the battle against that mentality is a long-drawn one. Growing up in this society has made women believe [that fair is beautiful], but we encourage them to recondition themselves. We constantly inspire women to accept their skin tone and flaunt it.”