I’ve always been certain about films that I want to do: Vaani Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | August 24, 2021 Share

During an interview, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor opened up about doing few films and waiting for the right projects that she would like to be part of.

The Shuddh Desi Romance actor shared, “Right from the beginning of my career I have been very certain about the parts or films that I want to do. So, I know very well what I don't want to do. And this gives me enough clarity.”

Kapoor continued, “For me, the right way is to be patient and wait for projects that I want to do. A Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor starrer) wouldn't have come to me if I didn’t wait it out, same goes with Befikre. I am proud today of the fact that I have gotten to work with such fabulous directors and actors in these fantastic projects.”

However, the actor thinks it is not easy to be patient in acting career, “It is very-very hard to keep yourself aloof and keep yourself patient as you wait. It is tough because you see everybody (your contemporaries) come after you and move ahead by featuring in multiple projects. Yet, I manage to hold on to my belief and faith.”