Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose with fans on sets of ‘Tiger 3’ in Russia Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Bollywood Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan has finally resumed the international shooting for his much-awaited action-packed film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in Russia.

The upcoming action movie happens to be the third installment of the much popular action thriller franchise Tiger. While shooting for the film, the Wanted actor was recently spotted posing for pictures with his fans on the sets of the film.

A bunch of pictures and video has gone viral on the internet where Khan can be seen surrounded by fans who wished him luck for the film.

In the pictures, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star can be seen dressed in a grey colored t-shirt and denims and completed his look with a jacket.

On the other hand, the Dhoom 3 starlet Kaif was sporting a minimal make up look on sets. Khan and Kaif are said to reprising their role of Tiger and Zoya in the third installment.

Salman Khan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Tiger 3. The leaked photos from the sets of the film show him sporting a big moustache and beard.





Interestingly, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with the Dabangg star. The upcoming action film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Russia, the film will also shoot in Turkey and Austria.