Arbaaz Khan urges fans to not call Giorgia Andriani his girlfriend: 'that's not her identity' Sakina Mehdi | August 24, 2021

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts about people calling Giorgia Andriani his girlfriend.

Andriani and the 54-year-old have been dating since a few years now.

Khan said, "First and foremost, she should be treated as an individual. It's very unfortunate, and I'm not going to name those influencers who constantly write 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'. She has an identity. You can't keep calling her 'Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend' or 'Arbaaz Khan's bae'.”

He added, “You shouldn't be doing that. That isn't her 'claim to fame'. She just happens to be presently in my life, and fair enough, but that's not her identity.”

He further added, “It's like when you write about me and call me 'Salim Khan's son' or 'Salman Khan's brother'. Why? Why would you do that beyond a point? Everybody has to be given their own space and identity. And she would like that."