Samantha Akkineni opens up on her evolving career: ‘I think it has been great learning’ Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Samantha Akkineni opens up on her evolving career: ‘I think it has been great learning’

Actress Samantha Akkineni got candid about her successful and flourishing journey in the showbiz industry.



Samantha wished to attain new heights in her career on the basis of her talent.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink villa, Samantha said, "I think it has been great learning...Being in this industry, being in this profession is the greatest gift... I have grown both, as an actor and person in these 11 years... I'm in a place I am very grateful for and all the great things happening for me.”

She further added, “I'm just happy and this week has been all about accepting because when it was released, a lot of appreciated tweets came out and I could not digest as it was too much to have it. This week, winning this award has been really fun for me as I'm able to enjoy the success of the Family Man 2."

Talking about her biggest role as Rajji in Family Man 2, Samantha revealed, "Well, I don't think that I have ever dubbed so deep to play a role because I did a lot myself like to stay in a dark room and really tried to bring out something new in this role. I'm just glad that I was able to do, that when people say we can't take sides or say she is a bad or good guy, and that's my victory...because that is what I really tried hard to bring about and also see that suffering, pain and everything Rajji went through. I think that was my biggest takeaway that I could humanize her."

The actress has grown gradually but surely in the 11 rich years of her professional career.