Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share sneak peek from Onam festival Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted celebrating Onam as they headed for a lunch date together at a South Indian restaurant in the UK and shared pictures on social media.



The Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, went to the UK for some professional commitments and his wife, Anushka, also accompanied him. Since then they had been giving out major couple goals through their loved up photos.

Fans gushed over the couple’s photos from the celebration and showered them with love and good wishes.

The couple has been updating fans on their personal and work lives.

Anushka was dressed in a beautiful white outfit while Virat chose a black casual T-shirt.

For those unversed, Onam is an annual harvest festival celebrated in Kerala with a spectrum of cultural events.



