CISF officer in dire trouble for stalling Salman Khan Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Reports claimed that a CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at the airport was in deep trouble now, as the video snippet of the act immediately went viral.



The mobile phone of the officer was taken for his interaction with the media.

As soon as Salman Khan arrived at the airport he was stopped after security completion.

According to The New Indian Express, the mobile of the officer had been seized as contacting the media outside Odisha amounted to a breach of protocol.

Mixed reactions were seen from the public as the video circulated, but generally the officer was praised for doing his duty. One of the users had written under the video, “I am not a fan of Salman bt mujhe sbse aacha tb laga jb CISF Sub Inspector ne roka Salman ko...Salute him for doing his duty.”

Another said, “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering …”

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be featuring in Guns Of North and in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali slated to release next year.