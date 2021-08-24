Pooja Hedge makes fashion statement with stunning traditional outfit Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Pooja Hedge makes fashion statement with stunning traditional outfit

Actress Pooja Hegde was spotted in a dazzling yellow traditional dress at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Chennai after wrapping up a shoot.



The actress was clad in style giving off major fashion goals. The traditional outfit enthralled fans as Pooja carried it with ease.

For those unversed, Pooja just ended the shoot of the film Thalapathy Vijay in Beast in Chennai and will soon be flying to Russia for an action packed schedule of the film.

Pooja works predominantly for the Tamil and Telugu industry and is making a comeback after 9 years of shooting for The Beast.

She has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.