Tony Kakkar says 'answer to everything is love' after Saath Kya Nibhaoge remake | August 25, 2021

Indian singer Tony Kakkar is responding to flak over his remake of Saath Kya Nibhaoge.

Speaking in a recent interview with a leading media outlet, Kakkar talked about how love helps him avoiding negativity around his songs.

“I often say that the answer to anything and everything is universal. And that’s love. Pyaar se hi har cheez ka jawab diya jaa sakta hai, pyaar se bada koi jawab nahi hai."

Saath Kya Nibhaogeis directed by Farah Khan Kunder and stars Sonu Sood and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Kakkar went on to reveal that he looks at the criticism optimistically.

“Mujhe yeh cheezein bahut motivate karti hai. Because if you pick anything in life, I’ve noticed that the things which do well have some sort of disagreement. So, we’ve been seeing the numbers, they are magical. And I’ve come to the conclusion that disagreement bhi bahut zaroori hai kyunki sampuranta hanikarak hoti hai.”